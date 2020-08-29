Credit Suisse Group Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price to $55.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.95.

NYSE:BNS opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $80,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,548,000 after buying an additional 1,758,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,383,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,844,000 after buying an additional 1,649,252 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

