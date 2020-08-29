Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heico (NYSE:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.89.

Heico stock opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heico will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626 over the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 8.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heico by 1,657.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heico by 15,765.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $29,642,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $33,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

