Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$104.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.

Shares of RY opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

