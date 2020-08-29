Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$104.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.
RY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.
Shares of RY opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.07.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 over the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
