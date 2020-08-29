Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.61. Coty shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 171,396 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

