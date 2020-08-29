CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0002

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 44% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $35,030.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.79 or 0.05504833 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

