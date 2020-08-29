Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSOD. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.
Shares of CSOD stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,685,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
