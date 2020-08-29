Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSOD. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,685,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

