Contrasting Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH)

First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Criteo 2 8 5 0 2.20

Criteo has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $2.26 billion 0.37 $90.75 million $2.08 6.57

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A Criteo 3.87% 11.96% 7.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also provides direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations, which offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company provides its services primarily to the retail, B2B, financial services, consumer, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers its advertiser clients an integrated and modular customer platform that provides control, visibility, and detailed transparency on campaigns of business and marketing; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the Web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their traffic and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in the digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.