Constellation Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Constellation has a total market cap of $25.13 million and $292,819.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

