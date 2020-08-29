Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 1,434,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,206. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

