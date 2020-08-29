Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) vs. Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Financial Survey

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compugen and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 8 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -32.53% -27.13% Forma Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 64.85 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -39.23 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 17.38 -$34.79 million N/A N/A

Compugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compugen beats Forma Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing FT-2102, an oral selective small molecule investigational agent that is designed to bind to and inhibit mutated IDH1 enzymes, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, as well as an exploratory Phase 1 trial for glioma; and FT-4101 and FT-8225, which are selective fatty acid synthase inhibitors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

