Comparing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Synopsys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.93 $34.35 million $1.22 120.40 Synopsys $3.36 billion 9.91 $532.37 million $3.45 63.62

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.45% 5.33% 2.97% Synopsys 17.88% 14.66% 8.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MicroStrategy and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synopsys 0 0 13 0 3.00

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $211.15, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats MicroStrategy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

