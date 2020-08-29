Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 627,834 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

