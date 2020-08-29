Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.45. 2,021,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,873. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.72. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,223 shares of company stock valued at $94,510,177. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

