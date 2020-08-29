Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.76. 502,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.