Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 408,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,424. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

