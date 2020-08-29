Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

