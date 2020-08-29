Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 149,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

