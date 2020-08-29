Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,746.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,227,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 824,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 248,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 523,661 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

