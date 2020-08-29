Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.88% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000.

FBND opened at $54.76 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.