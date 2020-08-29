Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $43.12 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

