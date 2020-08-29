Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

DEO opened at $135.89 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

