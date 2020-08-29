Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 44,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

