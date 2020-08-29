Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.07. 1,686,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,446. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

