Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after buying an additional 228,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,554. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

