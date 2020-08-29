Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

