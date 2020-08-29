Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

WTRG opened at $42.62 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

