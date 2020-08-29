Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7,502.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 525,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 518,819 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 372,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

