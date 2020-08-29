Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,827,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,067. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

