Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.