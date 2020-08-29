Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $95.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,747,919 shares of company stock worth $137,254,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.