Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $10,176.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

