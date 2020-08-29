Colliers Secur. Comments on SeaChange International’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

SEAC opened at $1.40 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.