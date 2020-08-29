Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,897.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

