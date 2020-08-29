Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 456,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 114.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

