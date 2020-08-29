Clarus Securities Comments on Founders Advantage Capital Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

FCF opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. Founders Advantage Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

