Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.72 and last traded at C$9.68. Approximately 4,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.15.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.