CIBC Increases Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to $0.70

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of LCRTF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.