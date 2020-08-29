Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.