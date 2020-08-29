CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $20,846,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 187.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

