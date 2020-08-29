Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Childrens Place by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.