Childrens Place Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

