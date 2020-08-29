Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

ACAZF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

