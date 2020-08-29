Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

