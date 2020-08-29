Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
