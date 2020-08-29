Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.28. 6,147,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

