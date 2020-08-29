CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0051 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $337,704.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

