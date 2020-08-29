CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,763. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

