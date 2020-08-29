CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDK Global to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.68 on Friday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.