CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

CDK Global has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

