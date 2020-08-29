Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target to $13.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

AYRSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRSF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

