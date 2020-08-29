CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading 32.2% Higher

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s stock price traded up 32.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 39,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

